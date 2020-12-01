We Touch Our Cell Phones A Lot!
The research firm Dscout, which specializes in consumer reactions to products, recruited 94 Android device users and installed special software on their smartphones. The tool tracked each user’s “interaction” over five days, all day. They counted every interaction – every tap, type, swipe and click. They found that most of us touch our cell phones 2,617 times a day on average. The heaviest smartphone users click, tap or swipe on their phone 5,427 times a day. Doing the numbers, the heaviest users are touching their devices a couple of million times in one year, Dscout says.