We Spend Nearly $1,500 Every Year on Food We’ll Never Eat!

When you’re carefully selecting items at the grocery store, do you ever think, “I’ll buy this. It’ll sit in my fridge for a couple weeks. And then I’ll throw it away”? That’s what happens to almost a FIFTH of stuff we buy.
According to a new study, every year the average American spends $1,493 on groceries that they never eat . . . before ultimately tossing them in the garbage.
They got that number by determining that we waste 18.2% of the groceries we purchase, and, on average, we spend $8,231 at the store every year.
The most commonly wasted foods are fruits and vegetables, since they go bad the fastest. Dairy products are next, followed by grains, proteins, and snack foods.
76% of people say they feel guilty about it because it’s a waste of money, and yet 46% admit to buying and tossing the same items every month, thinking that they’ll eventually get around to eating it.
Some tips for AVOIDING this include: Shopping alone . . . not shopping while hungry . . . and sticking to a grocery list.