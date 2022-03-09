      Weather Alert

We Spend 237 Hours a Year Cleaning!

Mar 9, 2022 @ 2:05pm
Latex Glove For Cleaning on hand isolated on white background

The average person spends 237 hours a year cleaning their home, according to a new study.  That’s the equivalent of about 10 days.

 

 

You’ve really gotta be a glass-half-full person for this next question:  People were asked to name the chores they find the most relaxing.  And somehow, our loudest chore got the most votes.  Here are the top ten . . .

 

 

1.  Vacuuming.

 

2.  Wiping down the kitchen.

 

3.  Laundry.  At least you can watch TV while you fold.

 

4.  Doing dishes.

 

5.  Tidying up.  So, just putting stuff away and organizing.

 

6.  Cleaning the bathroom, or the toilet.

 

Popular Posts
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
Zoom Snitch? New Meeting Attendance Tool Will Bust You
Eric Church Taps Morgan Wallen For Minneapolis Stadium Show
Daylight Saving Time: Just The Facts…
Connect With Us Listen To Us On