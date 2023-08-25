We Playin’ Foosball

2023 Pro Football Challenge Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This Game May Not Be Used To Conduct, Advertise Or Promote Any Form Of Gambling.

Exact dates and times are subject to change. Entrants may register for this promotion and begin making their winning team choices at 12am Eastern time on 8/31/2023. The ability to pick a winner for each regular season game will cease at approximately 15 minutes before the kickoff of each individual game.

: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S., 18 years of age or older, 19 years of age or older in AL, DE, and NE, and 21 years of age or older in MS, except employees of Audience, Participating Stations and other Sponsors (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Station, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

: To enter this promotion, visit this station’s website for registration, game play, and the terms and conditions. Fill in the entry form by selecting the outcome of each game. Each correct pick will be worth 1 point. The player that earns the most points each week will be the weekly winner. The player that earns the most points during the season will be the season winner. Any incorrect entries will receive 0 points. The maximum point total for correctly determining the winning team in every game played during the designated season is 272. The maximum point total for each week is up to 16 points, depending on the number of teams with a bye that week. In case of a tie refer to the tiebreaker rules below.

Each week you will be asked to predict the score, of one or more game(s). The difference between the tiebreaker scores you choose each week and the actual final tie breaker game scores will be subtracted from 100 possible points, each week. The closer your picks are to the actual final scores, fewer points will be subtracted from the 100 possible points, each week, for each designated tiebreaker game. If weekly prizes are being given away and any ties exist, the best weekly tiebreaker score will be used to break any weekly ties. In case of any ties at the end of the season, the best overall cumulative tiebreaker score will be used to decide the Grand Prizer Winner.

Weekly tiebreaker #3 – A random draw between all remaining Entrants to determine the winner. In all cases, an entry that does not win a tiebreaker is eliminated from consideration.

Weekly tiebreaker #2 – A Player’s predicted Tiebreaker Game score is compared to the actual Tiebreaker Game. The differences between the predicted scores and actual scores for each team are added. The entry with the smallest total difference is considered the winning entry.

In the event that the 2023-24 NFL season is cancelled prior to its completion the $50,000 grand prize will be null and void

Prizes cannot be transferred or substituted except in Audience’s or Participating Station’s sole discretion. Audience reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize of comparable or greater value (as determined by Audience in its sole discretion). The prize is expressly limited to the item listed above.

In conjunction with this national Promotion, a Participating Station or Sponsor may be conducting its own contest or sweepstakes for a chance to win a local prize. For more information and official rules, visit the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor. Audience is not responsible for the conduct or administration of any such local contest/sweepstakes, including without limitation procuring and awarding a local prize.

In the event a participant correctly choses the winning team of every regular season game, they will be awarded the grand prize of $50,000.

Decisions of Audience, sponsors, and affiliates with respect to winner selection and the awarding of prizes are final and binding when made.

Winner will be selected from among all eligible entries based on the picks made following the day on which the Season ends.

Information you provide in connection with the Contest is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and may be shared with Sponsors.

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner. Winner must execute and return any required IRS form (including IRS form 1099), affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release (where permitted by law), or similar document within ten (10) days of notification or winner may be disqualified in Audience’s sole discretion and the prize will be forfeited.

Any entrant who provides a mobile wireless number in connection with the Promotion, including by providing a mobile number for winner notification purposes, is responsible for informing the Promotion Entities if his or her number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the Promotion and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be reached.

Participating in the Promotion and accepting a prize constitutes winner’s permission for Audience or its agents to photograph, film, and record winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Audience may, where legal, require a winner to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

In the event that individual games are postponed, canceled, rescheduled, or otherwise not played to a conclusion, sponsor entities reserve the right to use a random draw to determine the weekly or overall winners.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a prize, you understand and agree:

to release and hold harmless Promotion Entities, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook), and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the Prize or the Promotion. You further understand and agree that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.” The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims.

that the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

that any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the Main Sponsor is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Utah, and you submit to the jurisdiction of and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of such tribunal; and

if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.