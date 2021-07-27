WE MARRY PEOPLE WITH OPPOSITE SPENDING HABITS

Frustrated by your spouse’s spending habits? It might be why you married them, according to researchers (at Wharton School of Finance and Northwestern University). Surveys of married adults suggest that opposites attract when it comes to emotional reactions toward spending.
The researchers found that people who generally spend less than they would ideally like to spend, and those who spend more than they would like to tend to marry each other. That’s even though most single people say they would be happiest marrying someone with similar spending habits to their own.