“We have done it”: Elvie Shane hits #1 with “My Boy”

Oct 18, 2021 @ 2:00pm

BBR Music Group

Elvie Shane has a lot to celebrate these days, but at the top of the list is “My Boy” reaching #1 on country radio.

The Kentucky-born singer has achieved his first #1 hit with his debut single, a song that conveys the love between a stepfather and his son. As a stepfather to his wife Mandi‘s 14-year-old son, the song is deeply personal for the singer. 

“We have done it. Number-one song in country music baby is ‘My Boy,’” Elvie shares in an Instagram video celebrating his debut hit. “People told me for years that this song would be a #1 song, and about two-and-a-half weeks ago, I found myself doubting that for just a moment.”

The new chart-topper jokes that he celebrated the monumental occasion by changing a dirty diaper of his and Mandi’s three-month-old daughter, Zaelyn.   

“I appreciate you guys so much for the love and support over the last year that this song has been on the radio. I am beside myself,” he continues in the video to his fans. “I am beyond blessed. Thank you, guys. I love you so much.” 

“My Boy” is the lead single off Elvie’s debut album, Backslider, set for release on October 29.

