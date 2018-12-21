We Have $161 of Old Gadgets Sitting Around the House

According to a new study, the average person has $161 worth of old gadgets sitting around their house. And about 14% of us have at least a few that are 20 years old. If it was really this simple I think all of us would run home look in a drawer or wherever we tucked this stuff away and try to sell it! Anyway here are the Top 10 according to The Daily Mirror.

1. Cell phones.

2. Random chargers.

3. TV remotes.

4. Headphones.

5. Cameras.

6. DVD players.

7. Cell phone cases.

8. Digital cameras.

9. Laptops.

10. CD players.