We Finally Take Our Health Seriously at Age 39!

Jun 8, 2021 @ 4:05pm
What age did you finally start taking your health seriously?  If you did it young, good for you, because most of us don’t.  A recent study found 42% of people don’t do it until age 39.  Here are the top things that prompt it . . .

 

 

1.  You don’t have as much energy as you used to.

 

2.  Losing weight suddenly seems a lot harder.

 

3.  Your clothes don’t fit anymore.

 

4.  A milestone birthday, like your 40th or 50th.

 

5.  You’re out of breath after climbing a set of stairs.

 

6.  Even running a short distance seems hard.

 

7.  Other people point out that you’ve put on weight.

 

8.  Seeing a bad picture of yourself.

 

9.  A family member has health issues.

 

10.  An injury that takes too long to recover from.

 

 

