“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Will NOT Be Nominated for an Oscar – Here’s WHY.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” From “Encanto” won’t be nominated for an Oscar.
Instead, “Dos Oruguitas” will be up for an award.
But there’s an interesting reason why: Lin-Manuel Miranda explains, “It’s a product of Ashman and Menken‘s success actually. They were so good, and they were running the table (for) so long at the Oscars, that there’s actually an Alan Menken rule. Like, you can’t submit more than two.”
He continues, “The goal is always to, sort of, submit what you think best represents the film as a whole. And, for us, ‘Dos Oruguitas’ really is the heart of the movie. It’s the heart of Abuela’s story and, in turn, everyone else’s story.”