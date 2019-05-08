We Could see some Weather Tonight!

The first severe weather situation of the Spring could be on it’s way tonight. Storms will start to build late this afternoon, with the main severe threat being strong winds. The National Weather Service, has said we could see a tornado or two the farther south and west you live. Here is the full statement.

"An area of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop near the Mississippi River late this afternoon and move eastward through the evening hours. Some storms could become strong to severe with the main threat from strong wind gusts. The highest threat will be confined to the southwest half of the forecast area. A tornado cannot be ruled out for locales west of I-39 and south of I-88. The severe threat will decrease through the evening hours, but strong and gusty winds will remain possible as activity spreads eastward towards I-57. While widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated, thunderstorms could produce locally heavier amounts which could lead to some renewed river rises and additional flooding through the end of the week." Be safe and keep the radio on, we will keep you updated.