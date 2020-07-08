We Came as Romans announces 2021 dates for rescheduled ‘To Plant a Seed’ anniversary tour
Courtesy SharpToneWe Came as Romans has announced newly scheduled dates for the band’s 10th anniversary To Plant a Seed tour.
The metalcore outfit had been in the middle of the originally scheduled tour, during which they were playing their 2009 debut album in full, this past March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After initially moving the run to this summer, they’ve now pushed it back to February 2021.
“While we absolutely hate having to push this tour back even further, we are thankful that we’ll still be able to make this tour happen,” WCaR says.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows. For all ticket info, visit WCaRMusic.com.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.