“We Back”: Jason Aldean’s ninth album, “9,” is on the way November 22
Broken BowJason Aldean’s ninth studio album will arrive November 22 and be called 9 — and that’s a title the ACM Entertainer of the Decade’s been planning for awhile.
“Early on, I always thought if we ever got to make nine albums, I’m going to call it 9,” he explains. “It was my baseball number growing up, and it’s just kind of always been my lucky number.”
“I remember cutting the first album and thinking, ‘That’s forever away,’” Jason recalls, “and now here we are. I don’t know, it’s really special we made it this far — so, it’s more for me than anybody else, but, it means a lot.”
You can stream or download four tracks from the album now: “Blame It on You,” “I Don’t Drink Anymore,” “Keep It Small Town,” and its lead single, “We Back.”
“When I came into country music and made my mark, it was with a banger,” Jason says. “But we haven’t put out a lot of that stuff over the last couple years. So we got this song and to me it just says what it says: ‘Thought we were gone, but you’re wrong — now it’s on.’”
Jason continues on his Ride All Night Tour through October 11, when he’ll wrap with a show at Texas’ Rangers Globe Life Park, before heading to Vegas for three shows in December.
