We aren’t making much more than we were 20 years ago
Business people having meeting in conference room, view across table
American workers aren’t bringing home much more money than they did 20 years ago. Figures from the Census Bureau this week show the median household income in the U.S. has increased only two-point-seven percent since 1999. The median household income in this country was 63-thousand-200 dollars last year. That’s less than 17-hundred dollars above the median household income in 1999, despite the longest economic expansion in the nation’s history.