WCHD: Four Confirmed Coronavirus Case in Will County
The Will County Health Department has announced that their are now four confirmed case of Coronavirus in Will County. It was on March 16th that the first confirmed case, a man in his 50s, was announced to the public. Now the Health Department is sharing details, a woman in her 50s, as the second confirmed case in Will County. The third and forth cases are both men, one who is in his 30s and another in his 40s. The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, CDC.gov, and dph.illinois.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.
In addition, the Will County Health Department reminds you that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that gatherings of 50 people or more should be put on hold for eight weeks. WCHD asks you to follow these guidelines, not doing so could result in more residents being put at risk of contracting Coronavirus.
Illinois has also announced it’s first death from Coronavirus. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the death yesterday. IDPH officials say the person was a Chicago resident in her 60s who tested positive earlier this month. The state has 160 reported cases in 15 counties. Stay tuned to WJOL for updates.