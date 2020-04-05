WCHD: 668 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Will County
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there are 899 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 11,256 cases in 71 counties. The IDPH also announced 31 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 274 individuals. Today’s deaths are:
- Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s
- DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s
- Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s
- Lake County: 1 male 60’s
- Montgomery: 1 male 50’s
- Peoria: 1 male 90’s
- Will: 1 male 60’s
Will County currently stands at 668 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.