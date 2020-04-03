WCCQ Salutes White Sox Radio Voice Ed Farmer
The White Sox have announced that longtime team broadcaster and former pitcher Ed Farmer died at the age of 70 on Wednesday night after battling kidney disease. Farmer was born in suburban Evergreen Park. He starred in baseball and basketball at St. Rita High and went on to pitch for eight teams over 11 seasons, going 30-43 ERA and 75 saves.
Farmer’s best years were with the White Sox from 1979-81. He was an All-Star in 1980, when he saved 30 games – then a club record.
Farmer worked as a major league scout for the Baltimore Orioles and spent time in the White Sox’s front office before joining the radio booth on a part-time basis in 1991. He settled in as a full-time analyst alongside announcer John Rooney from 1992 to 2005. Farmer assumed play-by-play duties in 2006 and completed his 29th season in the booth in 2019.
Farmer battled Polycystic Kidney Disease – an inherited disorder that causes the organ to enlarge and lose function, according to the Mayo Clinic – and became an advocate for organ donation after a transplant from his brother in 1991. He served on the board of directors of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Foundation and testified before the U.S. House of Representatives about the disease in 1995. He also supported the state of Illinois organ donor program.
Ed Farmer is survived by wife Barbara and daughter Shanda.