WCCQ & BMI to Support Songwriters with Radio Concert Benefiting the Music COVID – 19 Relief Fund

May 16th, 7pm-10pm (Local Time)
A Salute to the Songwriters
Benefiting the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund
Because music connects and lyrics matter, you’re invited to be a part of a special night! Join us Saturday, May 16 at 7PM as for the first time ever on the radio, the biggest songwriters in country music will come together to share their stories behind the songs. “A Salute to The Songwriters, Benefiting the MusiCares Covid 19 Relief Fund” will provide support and spotlight the wonderfully talented creative men and women, who like us have struggled during this trying time. We hope you’ll be a part of this one-of-a-kind event.
Text SONGWRITERS to 41444 to donate.