Man looking at bill in grocery store

There are ways to keep your diet and your bank account healthy.

Eat This, Not That recently shared tips from dieticians that can help you keep a good budget while eating healthy.

Ways to eat healthy on a budget include:

1) Shop your pantry first

2) Buy in bulk

3) Cook more at home

4) Swap meat with plant proteins

5) Shop frozen and canned

6) Repurpose leftovers