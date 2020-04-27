Watch Zack de la Rocha cameo in new Run the Jewels video
L-R: Killer Mike and Zack de la Rocha; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CoachellaYou may not be able to see Zack de la Rocha live in person at the moment, but perhaps you’d be interested in seeing him in a new video.
The Rage Against the Machine frontman makes a cameo in the just-released video for “Ooh LA LA,” a fresh single from hip hop duo Run the Jewels.
In the clip, which takes place in a world where money has lost all value and meaning, you can see de la Rocha strutting down a crowded street with RTJ as people burn bills and shoot credit cards. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
“We shot this video only a few weeks before the pandemic hit with no clue as to what the future held,” Run the Jewels says. “The fact that we got the chance to do it is damn near miraculous in hindsight.”
De la Rocha and RTJ are supposed to be currently sharing the stage together on Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour, but the first leg of the run has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outing is scheduled to pick back up in July.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)