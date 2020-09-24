Watch Yungblud’s video for “god save me, but don’t drown me out”
Credit: Tom PallantYungblud has premiered the video for “god save me, but don’t drown me out,” a track off his upcoming sophomore album, Weird!
In the clip, the U.K. rocker’s toy teddy bear comes to life to distract him from his yelling parents and angry teachers. It’s essentially a cross between Ted and Fight Club. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
“This video is for anyone laying in their bedroom at 4 a.m. wondering why they aren’t good enough,” says Yungblud, who co-directed the visual. “I wanted to paint a picture of what depression really feels like, where everyone can be screaming at you, but you just can’t hear anything at all.”
“I wanted this video to ignite a resemblance or a spark of self-love to highlight the idea that if you ever feel like you can’t go on, it can get better,” he adds. “You are brilliant, you are an individual and there has only ever been one you and there will only ever be one of you.”
Weird!, the follow-up to 2018’s 21st Century Liability, is due out November 13. It also includes the previously released songs “Weird!” and “Strawberry Lipstick.”
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)