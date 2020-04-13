Watch Yungblud rock London in stream of his biggest ever show
Credit: Jessie EnglishLast November, Yungblud headlined the O2 Academy Brixton in London, marking his biggest headlining show to date. Now that no one’s playing live shows, big or small, the U.K. rocker has premiered live footage from the entire Brixton concert.
“I was getting so frustrated that I can’t play a show and connect to my fan base,” Yungblud says. “We were brainstorming ideas, and I remembered we had a bunch of people filming the Brixton show, so my team stayed up for a couple days editing it together.”
“If we can’t go to a live show, I’m gonna bring one to them,” he adds. “This was one of the best nights of my life. A night that I wanted to relive with my fans once again.”
You can watch the whole show streaming now on YouTube.
Yungblud’s other quarantine activities include remotely reuniting with his “I Think I’m OKAY” collaborator Machine Gun Kelly for a cover of the Oasis classic, “Champagne Supernova.”
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)