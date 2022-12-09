Watch Yellowstone? There Are Questionable Things We Overlook…

While Yellowstone is one of television’s most popular series (if not the most popular of all), there are a few things which you may or may not have noticed, as you watched each episode on Paramount+.

For one, the Dutton family ranch needs better security. This negligence has led to fatal attacks from the Beck brothers, who kidnapped Kayce’s son Tate, and a multi-pronged assassination plan, which they barely avoided.

Dropped storylines occur in the Yellowstone world, one example is Tate Dutton’s dinosaur bones – which were never completely dug up.

The geography of creator-writer Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone is also questionable, the Dutton Ranch is in Paradise City; but it’s filmed in Darby, while the big city of Helena, where the Dutton’s work, is two hours away… That would make it hard to get to all these places during a crisis… But, for the Dutton’s, its effortlessly done, every week.