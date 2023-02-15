WATCH: Wynonna Judd Pauses Ohio Show, Nearly Faints

Video of Wynonna Judd Pausing Show in Ohio Surfaces

A video of Wynonna Judd is circulating, showing Judd nearly fainting while performing on stage in Ohio.

Wynonna paused her show and said, “Hang on a second. Hang on a second. I am really dizzy. Could somebody come up here please?” A person from her production team came to her aide, and she added, “Yeah. I’m really dehydrated. I’m having a hard time, so hang on a second… I’m just really dizzy. This has never happened before, so of course it would happen in Ohio.”

After she felt better, she resumed her performance, and even joked about the incident a little bit. Fans had helped her along, by singing all the words with her… she made the sign of a heart, with her hands, and called them “Whoa-hio,” as a heartfelt compliment.

Judd wants her fans to know that she’s doing fine.

She took to social media, to update fans, saying, “All is well, y’all. @littlebigtown and @martinamcbride, you are SUCH a blessing to me. Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively.”

More so for women than for men, dizziness can be a symptom of a heart attack or other sudden health issue; so it was a real scare, for everyone there.