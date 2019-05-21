Watch what Lady A does when the power goes out! By Todd Boss | May 21, 2019 @ 2:47 PM provided by GETTY IMAGES The power went out at their show in Vegas the other night, so they went into the audience and did an unplugged version of their new song, “What If I Never Get Over You”. SHARE RELATED CONTENT You Can Visit The Kansas Town That Inspired Pixar’s “Cars” New Music Video From Lady Antebellum – “What If I Never Get Over You” The Moment Charlie Daniels found out he was in the CMHF! Big & Rich perform “Like a Virgin” Carrie Underwood returns to IDOL and Sparks Flew! See It Here! Travis Tritt’s Tour Bus Was Involved in a Fatal Crash, But He and His Crew Are Okay