Watch Volbeat rock Hamburg in live “Leviathan” video
Credit: Ross HalfinVolbeat has premiered a new live video for “Leviathan,” a track off the band’s latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound.
The clip captures the Danish rockers’ feisty performance of the song during a 2019 show in Hamburg, Germany. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
Rewind, Replay, Rebound, Volbeat’s seventh studio effort, was released last August. It also includes the single “Last Day Under the Sun.”
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)