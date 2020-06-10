Watch video of Jesse Colin Young and Steve Miller “Get Together” for new version of Youngbloods hit
Credit: Will SpenoJesse Colin Young has joined forces with Steve Miller to record a new version of the peace anthem “Get Together,” with which Jesse’s old group The Youngbloods had a 1969 hit, as part of the WhyHunger charity’s recently launched SongAid campaign.
A video for the collaboration can be viewed now at the official SongAid YouTube channel, while the track will be released on Friday, June 19, as a digital single and via streaming services. Proceeds raised from the tune will benefit WhyHunger’s Rapid Response Fund, which provides economic relief and food to people affected most by hunger and poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller contributed backing vocals and lead guitar to the new version of “Get Together.” The video begins with footage of Young and Miller chatting about how the collaboration came about, and includes footage of the two musicians performing together and separately in the studio. The clip also features urban scenes of impoverished people and footage of people helping to grow food, interspersed with some sobering facts about hunger around the world, and what WhyHunger does to help.
“‘Get Together’ is a song that heals, and it seems we are in great need of healing,” Young says in a statement. “It was a joy to record with Steve Miller and feel his enthusiasm for the project.”
Jesse adds, “While ‘Get Together’ is food for the soul, there are so many of us, especially in this time, that are in need of food for the body. We chose WhyHunger as the beneficiary of all the proceeds so our communities can be fed.”
SongAid kicked off last month with the release of a digital EP that included a new cover of John Lennon‘s “Imagine” by Carlos Santana and his wife, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.