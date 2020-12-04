Watch video for The Offspring's “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” cover
Concord RecordsThe Offspring has premiered a video for their cover of the Darlene Love holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”
The clip features home video footage of the Offspring’s members when they were just young offspring themselves, opening presents, playing in the snow and engaging in other seasonal-appropriate activities. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.
“It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now,” said frontman Dexter Holland when the cover first dropped last month.
“We’ve always been huge fans of Darlene Love,” he added. “So when the idea came up to do a Christmas song, we jumped at the chance to record that one…and tried not to wreck it!”
Meanwhile, The Offspring is readying a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2000 album, Conspiracy of One, which will be released December 11. Additionally, the SoCal punks have been working on a new album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.