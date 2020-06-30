Watch upcoming concert streams from Theory & Volbeat

Credit: Jimmy FontaineTheory of a Deadman and Volbeat have both announced streams of past live concerts.
On Tuesday night, the Canadian band will be showing 30 minutes of footage from their 2020 show in Montreal, filmed this past February in a pre-pandemic world.
You can tune in to watch via Theory’s YouTube channel starting at 8 p.m. ET. If you log on a half-hour beforehand, you can also take part in an online Q&A with the band.
Meanwhile, the Danish rockers are streaming an hour-long version of their 2016 performance at their home country’s Tinderbox festival. The footage originally aired as a TV special in Denmark, and has not been broadcast since.
You can watch the Volbeat stream beginning Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. ET via YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
