Watch trailer for upcoming David Fincher film 'Mank,' featuring score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Nikolai Loveikis/NetflixTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross have once again linked up with David Fincher.
The Nine Inch Nails duo provide the score for the acclaimed director’s upcoming film Mank, starring Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, who co-wrote the Citizen Kane screenplay with Orson Welles. You can watch the trailer streaming now on YouTube.
For a sneak preview of the Reznor and Ross’ score, you can check out the “secret” website TheWhiteWineCameUpwiththeFish.com, which also features behind-the-scenes photographs from the film shoot.
Mank premieres in select theaters this November and on Netflix on December 4.
Reznor and Ross previously worked with Fincher on his films The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl. Their The Social Network score won an Oscar, and their The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo soundtrack won a Grammy.
By Josh Johnson
