Watch Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan, And Pitbull Join Forces For Party Anthem “Where The Country Girls At”

The video for Trace Adkins‘ single “Where The Country Girls At” premiered yesterday (Tuesday, September 28th) on CMT. The clip stars Luke Bryan and Pitbull, his collaborators on the song. It was filmed at Luke’s downtown Nashville restaurant and venue, Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar.
Trace told CMT, “Oh, this one was easy . . . I loved it. Having Luke and Pitbull adding their talent makes this a special video for me. A honkytonk, country girls, a song they can dance to, and Pitbull on his yacht. It’s a wrap!”
“Where The Country Girls At” is featured on Trace’s 25th anniversary album, The Way I Wanna Go, which was released last month.