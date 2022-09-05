Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’

A new clip from the new Fox series “Monarch” features Trace Adkins and co-star Emma Milani as they sing the Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney duet, “Half of My Hometown.”

Adkins portrays Albie Roman as the patriarch of “the first family of country music.” Milani plays Ana Phoenix, a teenage singer hoping to get signed to the Romans’ label.

Also appearing in the series is Susan Saradon as Roman’s wife, Dottie Cantrell-Roman and Nicolette (Anna Friel), and Gigi Taylor-Roman (Beth Ditto) as their daughters.

“Monarch” airs on Fox with the premiere episode on September 11th. Starting September 20th, the show will air on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m.

Do you think “Monarch” will be a hit? What do you think of Trace Adkins and Milani’s version of “Half of My Hometown?”