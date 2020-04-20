Watch Toni Cornell cover Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” for COVID-19 relief
Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty ImagesToni Cornell sang her father’s lyrics to help raise money for COVID-19 relief.
The 15-year-old daughter of the late Chris Cornell has shared a video of her performing Temple of the Dog‘s signature song, “Hunger Strike.” Along with the cover, Toni is donating $50,000 to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund through her parents’ Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.
“Sitting in my dad’s home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more,” Toni writes in an Instagram post. “Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy.”
“If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort,” she adds.
Last fall, Toni premiered her debut single, “Far Away Places,” which Chris had produced prior to his death in May 2017. She also released a duet with her dad singing the Prince-penned Sinead O’Connorhit “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Father’s Day 2018.
