Watch Tommy Lee perform with Tyla Yaweh and Rob Zombie’s John 5 on ESPN digital NBA pre-game show
Credit: Myriam SantosTommy Lee is teaming up with rapper Tyla Yaweh and Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 for a performance during ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show.
Presumably, the trio will be playing the song “Tommy Lee,” Tyla’s newly released single featuring Post Malone. The Mötley Crüe drummer also recorded a remix of the track.
You can tune in to watch the performance this Saturday, August 1 at 5:10 p.m. ET via the ESPN app, as well as the channel’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Lee, meanwhile, is planning to release a new solo album called Andro on October 16.
By Josh Johnson
