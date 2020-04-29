Watch Thom Yorke perform new song “Plasticine Figures” on ‘Fallon’ tonight
Credit: Sean Evans @deadskinboyThom Yorke will debut new music on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight.
The Radiohead frontman will perform a fresh tune called “Plasticine Figures.” If you want a preview of the track, Yorke tweeted the song’s lyrics, which are characteristically cryptic and vague.
“Plasticine Figures” follows Yorke’s solo album, Anima, which was released last June.
The Tonight Show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.
