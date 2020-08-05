Watch the trailer for BET’s upcoming docu-series ‘Ruff Ryders Chronicles’

Courtesy of BET
Following the successful No Limit Chronicles, BET is also highlighting another one of hip hop’s most iconic dynasties: the Ruff Ryders.
On Tuesday, BET released the first trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Ruff Ryders Chronicles, which documents the definitive story of Ruff Ryders Entertainment and trailblazing artists such as Swizz Beatz, Eve, DMX, The LOX’s Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Styles P and more.
The five-part series “chronicles the gritty street origins to its meteoric rise to the shattering fall and ultimate rebirth” of the iconic label that was founded by brothers Joaquin “Waah” and Darin “Dee” Dean, and their sister, Chivon Dean.
The self-made moguls made an extraordinary impact on hip hop in the late 90s, from the rough streets of the South Bronx where they learned the meaning of hustle, hard work, and what it took to achieve dizzying heights of success.
“We’ve set trends. Trailblazers. Turn the [music] up,” DMX says in the trailer. “It will never be forgotten.”
Ruff Ryders Chronicles premieres Wednesday, August 12 at 10 p.m. on BET.
By Rachel George
