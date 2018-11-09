WATCH: “The Set List” with Shania, Jake Owen, Travis Tritt and new music from Carly Pearce and Kane Brown By News Desk | Nov 9, 2018 @ 12:58 PM This week on “The Set List” Jill Wilderman talks Real Country with Shania Twain, Jake Owen & Travis Tritt, new music from Carly Pearce, and Kane Brown’s new album “Experiment.” SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kane Brown builds on his initial success with a bold, new “Experiment” Country Stars React to Mass Shooting at California Country Bar Cue the baby jokes: Brad Paisley has plenty of ideas as he co-hosts the CMA Awards with a pregnant Carrie Underwood Is Kelsea Ballerini heading into the ring for new “Miss Me More” video? Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? Thomas Rhett borrows some of Blake Shelton’s thunder in 2018 Mercy! Brett Young got married, and Luke Combs, Lee Brice & Gavin DeGraw performed