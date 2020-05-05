Watch The Pretty Reckless, All That Remains, I Prevail & more on Fearless at Home livestream
Fearless RecordsFearless Records has announced Fearless at Home, a livestreamed music festival taking place this Saturday, May 9.
The online event will include acoustic performances by The Pretty Reckless and Ice Nine Kills, as well as appearances by All That Remains, I Prevail, iDKHOW, Starset, August Burns Red and Underoath, among others.
Along with the festival, Fearless will be releasing Fearless at Home-branded merch to raise money for Crew Nation in support of touring crew members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can tune in starting Saturday at 3 p.m. ET via the Fearless Records YouTube channel.
