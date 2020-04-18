      Weather Alert

Watch The ‘One World: Together At Home Special’ Here

Apr 18, 2020 @ 3:18pm

Music is Medicine and tonight at 5 pm on ABC/NBC/CBS & Youtube, you can join Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, and more superstar artists along with healthcare experts as we raise funds for global COVID-19 response efforts. Learn more at GlobalCitizen.org/TogetherAtHome.

Taylor Swift

Michael Bublé

Sheryl Crow

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Common

Paul McCartney

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Lady Antebellum

Niall Horan

Register to become a Global Citizen and start taking action today: https://www.globalcitizen.org/

 

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing