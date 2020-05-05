Watch The First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ with Steve Carell
Ahead of its debut this month, Netflix has released the trailer for Space Force, a comedy based on the newest branch of the U.S. military. The Office’s Steve Carell stars in the series as a four-star General hoping to lead the Air Force, but instead gets picked to run Space Force. As General, Carell’s character has to find ways to legitimize the force’s efforts. Friends star Lisa Kudrow and actor John Malkovich star in Space Force, with The Office alums Carell and Greg Daniels as the series creators.