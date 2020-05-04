Watch the entire Papa Roach family rock out in “Feel Like Home” video
Credit: Darren CraigPapa Roach has premiered the video for “Feel Like Home,” a track off the band’s latest album, Who Do You Trust?
The clip compiles footage of each of the Papa Roach members rocking out in quarantine with their families, including spouses, kids and dogs. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
Along with the video, Papa Roach has launched the #FeelLikeHomeChallenge, which invites you to create your own version of “Feel Like Home” for a chance to win a grand prize of $1,200. Entries are open now until May 31 via PapaRoach.com.
Who Do You Trust? was released January 2019. It also includes the singles “Elevate” and “Come Around.”
