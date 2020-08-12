Watch the Blues Brothers Movie @ The Old Joliet Prison
It’s the perfect setting to watch a classic movie. The Old Joliet Prison (where Jake gets released from Jail in the movie) will host 2 nights of showings of The Blues Brothers Movie Friday August 21st and Saturday August 22nd. 45 Foot Screens will be set up in the prison plus you can tour the grounds. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 ages 13 & under. Due to social distancing guidelines you must register in advance. According to the Joliet Patch, A limited amount of tickets will be sold. The first 100 guests to register will receive a Blues Brothers Hat & Glasses Set FREE! Please go to www.jolietmuseum.org or call (312) 978-1282 for more information.