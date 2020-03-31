Watch Taylor Hawkins & Matt Cameron give drum tutorials on Roger Taylor’s Instagram
ABC/Randy HolmesWith all the quarantining going on amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you may find yourself with more time to learn that instrument you always wanted to master. If, for example, you’re an aspiring drummer looking for tips, then look no further than Roger Taylor‘s Instagram.
The Queen drummer has basically turned his Instagram profile into an online drum school, sharing tutorials from all the tricks he’s picked up over his legendary career. What’s more, he’s recruited artists such as Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam and Soundgarden‘s Matt Cameron to share their tips, as well.
Hawkins sent in a video showing how to play a 4/4 beat while adding in a drum fill, while Cameron demonstrated how to add “grace notes” to your beat.
After watching those videos, you can also hear Hawkins and Taylor collaborate on Get the Money, the latest album from the Foo drummer’s side band, the Coattail Riders.
