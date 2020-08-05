Watch T.I.’s speechless reaction to the news that he’ll be a grandfather
Lars Niki/Getty Images for BETT.I. was absolutely speechless after learning his stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins was five months pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend and rapper Badhunta Izzy.
On Tuesday, Pullins broke the news to her stepdad during the first virtual episode of Fox Soul’s The Mix, a new show executive-produced by her mother — and Tip’s wife — Tameka “Tiny” Harris.
Pullins, sporting pink hair, appeared with her co-hosts Romeo Miller, Anton Peeples, Jamie DuBose and Tami Roman‘s daughter Jazz Anderson on the millennial/Gen-Z talk show.
Even with Tiny sitting by his side, T.I. had a few silent moments of disbelief after he learned that Tiny and Pullins had been exchanging DMs about baby clothes and baby products. He was so nervous he began asking for a drink — even though there was one sitting in front of him — and something else to help steady his nerves.
“Is anybody bringing my joint?!” T.I. asked his team, after Zonnique revealed she was having a girl.
“I’m nobody’s grandad, I’ll let you know that right now,” T.I. added.
While T.I. copes with his impending membership in the grandfather club, his wife Tiny is super-excited to embrace her first grandchild.
“I can finally say…My baby is having a baby!! I’m getting more excited by the day!! Zonnique and Badhunta Izzy, Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a maternity photo of her daughter.
By Rachel George
