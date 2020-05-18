Watch Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron & The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen pay tribute to Chris Cornell
ABC/Randy HolmesSoundgarden drummer Matt Cameron and The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen have united to pay tribute to the late Chris Cornell on the third anniversary of his death.
The pair recorded a remote, collaborative cover of “Halfway There,” a cut off Soundgarden’s 2012 comeback album, King Animal.
You can watch the performance, which features Momsen on lead vocals and Cameron on guitar and backing vocals, streaming now on YouTube.
Momsen is a big Soundgarden fan, and The Pretty Reckless were opening for the grunge giants on the tour during which Cornell died. She also performed during the 2019 star-studded Cornell tribute concert.
Meanwhile, The Pretty Reckless just dropped their latest single, “Death by Rock and Roll,” last week.
