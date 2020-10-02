Watch Smith & Myers’ video for “bad guy” cover
Credit: Paris VisoneShinedown‘s Brent Smith and Zach Myers have premiered the video for their cover of Billie Eilish‘s “bad guy,” recorded for the duo’s Smith & Myers side project.
The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, features grainy, VHS-style footage of Smith & Myers recording their take on the hit single in the studio. Be sure to stay for the shots of the pair slapping each other’s faces to replicate the claps from the original song.
This month, Smith & Myers will be releasing not one, but two full-lengths albums, dubbed Volume 1 and Volume 2. Each record includes five covers and five originals — the “bad guy” cover appears on Volume 2.
Volume 1 drops on October 9, and Volume 2 arrives two weeks later on October 23.
By Josh Johnson
