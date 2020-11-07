Watch Seether perform acoustic, quarantined version of “Dangerous”
Courtesy of Fantasy RecordsSeether has released an acoustic version of “Dangerous,” the lead single off the band’s new album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum.
The performance was recorded by the full group remotely, with each member quarantined in their respective homes. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.
The original “Dangerous” reached number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, giving Seether a total of seven leaders on the ranking.
Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, the follow-up to 2017’s Poison the Parish, was released in August. The title is a Latin adage that means, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”
By Josh Johnson
