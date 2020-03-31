Watch Saint Motel’s acoustic rooftop performance of “Van Horn”
ABC/Randy HolmesSaint Motel has premiered a new performance video for “Van Horn,” the band’s current single.
The clip captures an acoustic rendition of the track atop a rooftop. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.
“Van Horn” is included on The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1, the first of a planned trilogy of Saint Motel releases. The single currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart.
Acoustic performance videos of each track from Part 1 are forthcoming.
Meanwhile, Saint Motel is hosting Netflix viewing parties with fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, they’ve done Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Tootsie. Tune in to the group’s Instagram for future screenings.
