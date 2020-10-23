Watch SAINt JHN's new music video for “Gorgeous”

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesGlobal superstar SAINt JHN has dropped off the music video for his latest single “Gorgeous” from his highly-anticipated third collection, While The World Was Burning.
The visual opens with the artist surrounded by a group of beautiful Black woman; then, he pulls up to a luxury mansion in his black Ferrari, wearing a silky pajama set.
In addition to the video’s release, SAINt JHN also revealed the heavy-hitter track list for his new album, WTWWW. For his third “collection” of music, the Brooklyn rapper and singer enlisted features fromKehlani, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, J.I.D. and rap crooner 6lack.
Meanwhile, SAINt JHN is still reeling from his massively successful breakout 2016 single “Roses,” which became a surprise smash after a remix by Imanbek was released last year. It’s currently the longest-running song of 2020 on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits.
Since then, he’s collaborated with a number of artists, including Beyoncé, Usher, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more, including his rock star mentor Lenny Kravitz.
Tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Monday October 26th for SAINt JHN’s daytime television debut.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Rachel George
