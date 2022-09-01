Watch Priscilla Blocks “Off The Deep End” Video!

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

September 1, 2022 4:38AM CDT
Priscilla Block has released the video for her new song, “Off The Deep End,” which has her marking the end of a relationship by taking the party from the lake to the bars with her friends.

She said, “We had such a blast creating ‘Off the Deep End.’ Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it’s at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer! Life’s short – sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show!  I’ll be right there with y’all, Off the Deep End!”

Priscilla is currently on her Welcome to the Block Party World Tour.

Her latest single, “My Bar,” sits inside the Top 30 and climbing.

 

