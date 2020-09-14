Watch Primus’ Les Claypool give Jason Momoa a bass lesson
Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesJason Momoa got to live the dream of many a music nerd when he got a bass lesson from Primus mastermind Les Claypool.
The hard-rocking actor, who’s portrayal of Aquaman was influenced by his love of bands including Tool, Metallica and Black Sabbath, recently visited Claypool’s California wine cellar. While there, Claypool taught Momoa how to play the bass line for Primus’ song “My Name Is Mud.”
Well, “taught” may not be the right word. Basically, Claypool flew through the riff with the greatest of ease, while Momoa, channeling the rest of us, sat there in amazement.
Primus posted the video of the bass lesson, along with footage of the pair jamming together with Claypool on drums and Momoa on bass, on the band’s Instagram. The caption reads, “[Momoa] came out to visit and we had ourselves a grand ol’ time.”
Claypool was scheduled to bring his bass heroics on the road this summer on Primus’ Rush tribute tour, but the outing was postponed to 2021 due the COVID-19 pandemic. You can, however, watch a video of Claypool covering Rush’s “Anthem” alongside Coheed and Cambria vocalist Claudio Sanchez, Tool drummer Danny Carey and Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, among others.
By Josh Johnson
